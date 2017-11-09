Back to square one for unfortunate Swiss

Unfortunately for Vladimir Petkovic's team, rivals Portugal also kept winning and the Swiss were edged out on goal difference after losing their last group game to the European champions.



That has left them with the unenviable prospect of facing one of Europe's most awkward and overachieving teams with the first leg in Belfast Thursday.



Petkovic is unlikely to take comfort from the statistic that no European team has ever failed to qualify for the World Cup after securing 27 points in their group.



On paper, Switzerland, aiming to qualify for their fourth successive World Cup, should be far too strong for opponents who last reached the finals in 1986 .



All but five of Switzerland's 23-man squad play in Europe's so-called big five leagues, including 10 players in Germany's Bundesliga.

...