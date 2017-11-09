Buffon’s international career at crossroads in World Cup playoff

Gianluigi Buffon's career is coming full circle.



That's fourth most worldwide after record-holder Ahmed Hassan's 184 for Egypt, Mohamed al-Deayea's 178 for Saudi Arabia and Claudio Suarez's 177 for Mexico.



The three players ahead of him on the list are retired, meaning Buffon could surpass them all if Italy qualify.



More impressively, Buffon could also become the first player to be a squad member in six World Cups.



Buffon first went to the tournament back in 1998, but was a second-choice option as goalkeeper behind Gianluca Pagliuca and didn't play.



Buffon has also been on the losing side in three Champions League finals with Juventus, the first in 2003 and the other two over the last three seasons.



Two weeks ago, Buffon was named UEFA club goalkeeper of the year.

...