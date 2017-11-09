Russia vows World Cup crackdown on scalpers

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev vowed on Thursday to crack down harshly on people who intended to profit from reselling their tickets to the 2018 World Cup.



Medvedev told a government meeting that Russia had assured the world football governing body FIFA it would stop scalpers in their tracks by imposing prohibitive fines at the marquee event.



Scalpers who get caught reselling the most expensive ones for the final at Moscow's refurbished Luzhniki Stadium would thus have to cough up $28,000 -- nearly four times the average annual salary reported by Russia's statistics agency in July.

...