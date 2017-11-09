Club v country talk 'nonsense', says Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has dismissed talk of a club-versus-country row following Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's withdrawal from his squad.



Kane, the Premier League's joint-top scorer, pulled out of England's squad to face Germany and Brazil in friendlies after sustaining a knock in Spurs' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.



Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino subsequently said he expected Kane to be fit to face Arsenal on Nov. 18, but Southgate dismissed suggestions the striker had put his club before his country.



In addition to Kane and Winks, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson and Fabian Delph have also pulled out of the squad, while defender Gary Cahill sat out training on Thursday with an unspecified injury.



Southgate urged England's supporters to be on their best behavior and praised Germany's decision to join England in wearing poppy armbands to coincide with Britain's Armistice Day commemorations.

