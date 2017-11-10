Lebanon make short work of Singapore

Lebanon warmed up nicely for Tuesday's Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong with a comfortable 1-0 win over Singapore in an international friendly against the hosts in Kellang Thursday.



The scoreline would have been far more resounding had it not been for a combination of Lebanon's profligacy in front of goal and the heroics of Singapore goalkeeper Hasan Sunny.



After Lebanon had strung together 24 passes in the space of two minutes, the lively Nader Matar completely bypassed the Singapore midfield with a scything give-and-go.



The Nejmeh midfielder then quickly transitioned from the middle of the park into the final third where an adroit reverse pass found the unmarked Hamam, who took a touch onto his left side before coolly slipping the ball past the reach of Sunny.



In keeping with proceedings hitherto, Lebanon were much the better side following the restart.

...