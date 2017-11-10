Loew eager to experiment against England

Loew, who led Germany to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, said he still wanted to see some players in the last two friendlies of the year at Wembley and against France Tuesday before entering the final phase of preparations next year.



Loew has a lot of options with more than three dozen players in the running for his World Cup squad.



Germany, winners of the Confederations Cup in July, are favorites to defend their World Cup title next year in Russia, having breezed through qualification with 10 wins from 10 matches to top their group.



Loew has also scheduled high-calibre friendly internationals against Spain and Brazil next year.

