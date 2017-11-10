Politics, intrigue, drama mix in intercontinental World Cup playoffs

There is nothing in football quite like the intercontinental playoffs, where the unlikeliest of opponents – who have included Hungary versus Bolivia and Trinidad against Bahrain – meet home and away for a place at the World Cup finals.



Two will be played over the next few days to determine who goes to next year's finals in Russia as Australia visit steamy San Pedro Sula to face Honduras while Peru, aiming to end a 36-year absence from the finals, travel to New Zealand.



Australia are well versed in the challenges, having taken part in a record five playoffs.



Australia also lost out in an extraordinarily dramatic tie against Iran four years previously.



Australia nevertheless ground out a 1-1 draw and when they went 2-0 ahead in the return it seemed to be all over – but there was another twist to come.



A home fan ran onto the pitch and damaged the Iranian net, interrupting play for several minutes as it was repaired.

...