Croatia see off Greece to close on World Cup

Croatia cruised to a 4-1 victory over Greece in their World Cup play-off first leg Thursday to move to the brink of a spot at next year's finals in Russia.



Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric opened the scoring in Zagreb from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, after Greek goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis brought down striker Nikola Kalinic.



Just three minutes later, a quick Croatian attack down the right flank ended with Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic powering home a close-range header at the back post.



Papastathopoulos labeled the match a "horrible night" for his team.



Croatia are looking to qualify for their fifth World Cup since 1998 .

...