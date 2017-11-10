Controversy as Switzerland beats Northern Ireland 1-0

A penalty awarded for a disputed hand ball gave Switzerland a controversial 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the first leg of their World Cup playoff on Thursday.



A dangerous ball in the 18th minute from Shaqiri picked out Haris Seferovic and the striker's header was well saved by goalkeeper Michael McGovern.



Seconds into the second half, Shaqiri almost curled into the top corner, but the ball went narrowly wide.



It's been 31 years since Northern Ireland last played at a World Cup and that run doesn't look like ending any time soon.

...