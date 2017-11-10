Wilshere 'wrong fit' for depleted England

England manager Gareth Southgate has muddied the waters regarding Jack Wilshere's international status by saying the Arsenal midfielder is not playing in the right position to be selected.



Southgate had previously justified his decision not to pick Wilshere by citing the 25-year-old's problematic injury record.



Despite a glut of withdrawals from his squad, Southgate has again overlooked Wilshere, instead drafting in uncapped Burnley midfielder Jack Cork and West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore.



Southgate also revealed Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater had turned down an invitation to join up with the squad.



The misfortunes that have befallen England's more established midfielders have opened the door for 21-year-old Loftus-Cheek.



The tall, elegant midfielder has been enjoying his first sustained run of Premier League football since joining Palace and Southgate is looking forward to seeing how he fares against world champions Germany.

