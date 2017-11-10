Boateng lifts lid on Ancelotti's Bayern exit

Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng has lifted the lid on Carlo Ancelotti's team selection for what turned out to be the manager's last match in charge, a Champions League thrashing in Paris.



Bayern were hammered 3-0 at the end of September as Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar netted for Paris Saint-Germain after Ancelotti dropped five stars from his starting line-up, including Boateng.



Ancelotti was fired the day after the defeat.



Boateng also indirectly confirmed reports that training under Ancelotti was not demanding enough.



Boateng has had a tough year after shoulder surgery in December 2016 was followed by a thigh injury in May which kept him out until early September.

...