Evra fired by Marseille, banned by UEFA for kicking fan

Patrice Evra was fired by Marseille on Friday after being suspended by UEFA for all remaining European games this season for kicking a fan of the French club.



The 36-year-old Evra got into a verbal argument with Marseille supporters before a Europa League match against Portuguese club Vitoria on Nov. 2 .



Shortly after UEFA banned Evra until June 30, 2018, from its club matches, Marseille said his contract was terminated with "immediate effect".



Marseille said it intended to punish fans for the type of misconduct they showed toward Evra, but did not specify whether it would punish those who insulted the former France defender.



Evra, whose most successful spell as a player came at Manchester United and Juventus, lost his place at Marseille this season to Jordan Amavi.

