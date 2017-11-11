Denmark’s hopes rest on Eriksen in World Cup playoff

At that stage, Eriksen – still only 16 – was being talked up as a future star, having already had trials at AC Milan, Chelsea and Barcelona. He played his first game for Denmark in March 2010, was the youngest player at the World Cup a few months later, and within a year was the chief playmaker in Ajax's title-winning team in the Dutch league.



Now at Tottenham and one of the most classy and consistent players in the Premier League, the 25-year-old Eriksen has made 73 appearances for his country.



Eriksen started playing football when he was three at the Middelfart Boldklub on Denmark's central island of Funen.



Eriksen has really blossomed over the past two seasons, getting eight goals and 17 assists from the No. 10 position in that balanced, two-footed style of his.

...