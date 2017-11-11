Lebanon seal Asian Cup spot

Lebanon qualified for the 2019 Asian Cup without kicking a ball Friday after North Korea defeated Malaysia 4-1 to ensure the Cedars will finish at least second in Group B. Lebanon currently lead the group with 10 points, five ahead of Hong Kong and North Korea while Malaysia are bottom on one point.



Ali Hamam's 18th-minute strike involved 26 passes, with Lebanon keeping the ball for over two minutes in the buildup to the only goal of the match.



With an average age of just 27, the future looks bright for Radulovic's Asian-Cup-bound Lebanon.

...