Neymar, Brazil roll aside Japan with video help

Neymar scored a penalty and missed another as Brazil signaled their intent ahead of next year's World Cup by outclassing Japan, 3-1, in Friday's international friendly in Lille.



Tomoaki Makino nodded in a consolation from a corner on 62 minutes but Japan remain winless against Brazil, losing for the 10th time in 12 meetings.



Halilhodzic, who served a four-year spell as Lille coach over a decade ago, called up 12 Europe-based players for the doubleheader with Brazil and Belgium, but experienced attacking trio Shinji Kagawa, Shinji Okazaki and Keisuke Honda were all overlooked for selection.



Neymar calmly converted for his 53rd international goal – eight of which have come against Japan – and the 25-year-old should have added to his tally five minutes later after Jesus was barged over by Hotaru Yamaguchi.

