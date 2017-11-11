Switzerland win bruising clash with Northern Ireland

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic followed Germany's example as his side refused to be bullied into submission by Northern Ireland in Thursday's World Cup playoff first leg.



It worked like clockwork as the Swiss enjoyed 63 percent of possession and stopped the hosts from getting a shot on target during a bruising match which produced 32 fouls.



The Swiss, edged out by Portugal on goal difference in their qualifying group, have now won 10 out of 11 games in their campaign for a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

...