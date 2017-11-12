'We're Italy, we'll qualify," insists Ventura



"We're Italy and if we qualify it will be by playing football," coach Gian Piero Ventura insisted Sunday on the eve of a crunch World Cup play-off against Sweden in Milan.



Four-time world champions Italy need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to avoid missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958 .



Marco Verratti will be suspended for Monday's game with defender Leonardo Bonucci wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose in a bruising first leg against Sweden.



Veteran captain Gianluigi Buffon admitted the team were under pressure as they carry the weight of Italian national pride.

...