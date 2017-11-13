Socceroos hurry home, get advantage over Honduras

The Socceroos arrived back in Australia Sunday, getting the first advantage over Honduras ahead of the return leg of their intercontinental playoff for a spot at next year's World Cup. The Australians left Honduras on a charter flight within hours of the 0-0 draw in the first leg at San Pedro Sula and flew home with one quick stop, aiming to cut down on the travel fatigue and get refreshed as quickly as possible for Wednesday's deciding match in Sydney.



The Hondurans preferred a night at home after the first match and were taking a commercial flight via Dallas, a relative disadvantage considering the long flight and the 17-hour time difference between San Pedro Sula and Sydney.

...