Morocco, Tunisia take different paths to World Cup

Morocco and Tunisia took contrasting routes Saturday as they qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Morocco scored twice within five minutes through Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia during the opening half to triumph 2-0 in the Ivory Coast and win Group C.



The "Atlas Lions" are going back to the tournament for the first time since 1998 after they finished with 12 points, having not conceded a goal during the six-match group campaign.



With second-place Democratic Republic of Congo netting twice in stoppage time to defeat Guinea 3-1 in Kinshasa, only one point separated the top two.



Unbeaten Tunisia collected 14 points to book a first World Cup appearance since 2006, while DR Congo had 13, Libya four and Guinea three.

