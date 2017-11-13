Ventura wants Italy to qualify by ‘playing football’

That loss left Italy in danger of missing the World Cup for the first time in 60 years and the tension ahead of Monday's return at the San Siro is palpable.



Italy complained of rough play by Sweden in the first leg, including a challenge that left Leonardo Bouncci with a broken nose, while Sweden were unhappy at their rivals' alleged gamesmanship.



Ventura's tactics and team selection have been the subject of heated debate.



Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said the team were in a state of "high tension".

