Australia's Cahill fit for Honduras showdown

Veteran talisman Tim Cahill said Monday he had recovered from an ankle injury and was fit to play for Australia in this week's World Cup play-off with Honduras in Sydney.



Cahill, at 37, remains an indispensable member of the Socceroos. His two headed goals earned Australia a 2-1 victory over Syria in Sydney last month to set up the intercontinental playoff with Honduras.



Leckie said he expected the pace of the Sydney game to be quicker than the heavy pitch conditions experienced in Honduras.



The Honduras squad touched down in Sydney early on Monday less than 60 hours before the second leg kicks off.



After an afternoon recovery session, the Honduras team will have only one full training session before Wednesday's showdown at the Sydney Olympic stadium.

...