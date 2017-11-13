Germany to face France on the second anniversary of Paris terror attacks

Security will be tight in Cologne as Germany face France Monday in an international friendly two years to the day since the Paris terror attacks, in which 130 people were killed and over 400 were injured.



However, all the pre-match focus in Cologne is on the football with Loew having held back first-choice midfielders Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos from Friday's goalless draw against England at Wembley.



The Germans are unbeaten in their last 19 matches, dating back to their 2-0 defeat against France in the semi-finals of the 2016 European championships when Antoine Griezmann scored both goals in Marseille.

