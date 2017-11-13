US soccer starts youth movement after World Cup flop

Josh Sargent recalled when coach John Hackworth greeted the U.S. Under-17s at breakfast in India last month and told players the American national team failed to qualify for next year's World Cup.



Sargent could become the first to play for the U.S. Under-17, Under-20 and national team in the same year.



Twelve of the 21 players have made three international appearances or fewer.



Christian Pulisic, the 19-year-old midfielder who played a role in 12 of the 17 U.S. goals during the final round of qualifying, was given time to rest.



A native of O'Fallon, Missouri, Sargent scored five goals at the Under-20 World Cup, agreed to sign with Werder Bremen when he turns 18 on Feb. 20, then had three goals at the Under-17 World Cup.



McKennie left FC Dallas' youth academy last year to sign with Schalke, made his debut May 20 as a 77th-minute substitute on final day of the season, and has made six starts and four substitute appearances this season.



Gonzalez, who rose through FC Dallas' academy to make his first-team debut in 2015, became the team's regular this year.

...