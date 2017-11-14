Youth may get a go against Brazil: Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate said he is prepared to offer more young players the opportunity to stake a claim for a World Cup place in Tuesday's friendly against Brazil at Wembley.



Tammy Abraham, Jack Cork and Joe Gomez also made their debuts, and Southgate has added Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook and Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke to his squad for Brazil.



In part, their promotion is reward for their success with England's junior sides – Solanke scored for England Under-21s last week – but, ahead of next year's World Cup finals, Southgate is clearly looking to new talent to counter decades of failure by the country's senior sides.



Southgate will be wary of expecting too much, too soon from his young stars and may choose not to use his latest recruits against a Brazil side he was quick to praise.



Southgate added that Tottenham's Eric Dier will again captain the side.



He's somebody whose upbringing at Lisbon was different from some young players," he said.



Against him will be Neymar, who Southgate singled out to be an obvious threat.

...