Five memorable England vs. Brazil matches

Ahead of England's friendly against Brazil at Wembley Tuesday, we look at five memorable matches between the teams.



England manager Walter Winterbottom, without his Manchester United players following the Munich air crash, decided to leave out leading forwards Nat Lofthouse and Stanley Matthews for the group clash with Brazil.



England were later eliminated in a playoff by the Soviet Union, while Brazil went on to a first World Cup success, beating Sweden 5-2 in the final.



England's formidable backline looked impenetrable at times, but Brazil would have been ahead in the first half had it not been for Gordon Banks's stunning stop to keep out a Pele header – a save still regarded as one of the greatest ever.



Serving as a rehearsal for the 1996 European Championship, the Umbro Cup pitted hosts England against world champions Brazil, Sweden and Japan.



In the final game, Terry Venables' England side took on Brazil.

