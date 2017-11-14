Loew tells German stars to ‘prove themselves’

Security will be tight in Cologne as the friendly takes place almost two years to the day since the Paris terror attacks of Nov. 13 2015, when 130 people were killed and over 400 were injured.



Loew is set to field first-choice midfielders Sami Khedira and Toni Kroos, who missed Friday's goalless draw against England at Wembley with a gastrointestinal infection.



Loew treated his squad to a speedboat ride down the Thames after holding England at Wembley, but the players were all business in a high-tempo training session in Cologne Sunday. Loew will again field an experimental lineup with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp set to start.

