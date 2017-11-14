N. Ireland exit rekindles technology debate

Northern Ireland's elimination from the World Cup playoffs via a fiercely debated Switzerland penalty has reignited the debate over whether technology should be used at next year's finals in Russia.



TV replays supported that assessment yet no technology was available to official Ovidiu Hategan as the Video Assisted Referee System, which is currently being trialed in several leagues, was not deployed



Roberto Rosetti, the former referee heading the Serie A experiment, says three mistakes are being avoided every game and the average review time has dropped from 1 minute, 22 seconds to 40 seconds.



FIFA used the technology in this year's Confederations Cup, claiming that six "game-changing decisions" were corrected in group matches.

...