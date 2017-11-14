O’Neill evokes Euro 2016 playoff spirit for Ireland

The Irish drew the first leg of the November 2015 doubleheader in Bosnia, but progressed to France after a convincing 2-0 home win at Lansdowne Road.



After Saturday's scoreless draw in Denmark, Ireland need to beat the Danes Tuesday to qualify for Russia next year, and O'Neill hopes the full house in Dublin can inspire the team to yet another playoff success.



Ireland can also count on the return of experienced captain David Meyler after the Cork-born Hull City midfielder was suspended for the first leg.



O'Neill said the short turnaround held no fears for his squad.



If neither side manage to break the deadlock after extra time, penalties await – and O'Neill said that his men have been preparing for such an outcome.

...