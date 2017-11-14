Honduras accuse Australia of 'espionage' by drone

Honduras face the Socceroos at the same stadium on Wednesday in the deciding second leg of their intercontinental playoff with the scores level at 0-0 after a tight first leg in San Pedro Sula on Friday.



Honduras's bid for a fourth appearance at the World Cup finals, and third in a row, has been far from plain sailing and they needed two second-half goals to clinch a place in the playoff with a 3-2 win over Mexico last month.



On Wednesday, Pinto will be able to call on experienced captain Maynor Figueroa and winger Alberth Elis, who were both suspended for the first leg.



But it is the long balls through to forward Carlo Costly, who came close to breaking the deadlock in the first leg, that might concern Australia most as they seek to avoid conceding an away goal.

