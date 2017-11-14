FA should turn to Aluko: UK sports minister

Sports minister Tracey Crouch believes the Football Association should hire England women's striker Eni Aluko to improve the governing body's relationships with their players following the Mark Sampson controversy.



Having been asked several times if Clarke and Glenn should still be in their jobs, Crouch said: "It's not for the minister of state to say whether or not a chair or chief executive of a governing body should or should not be in place ... because if I can fire them, I can hire them.

...