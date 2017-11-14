Lebanon finish as group winners in Asian Cup qualifiers

The Lebanese national football team beat Hong Kong 1-0 in Tuesday's match, played in Hong Kong, to advance as qualifying group winners to the 2019 Asian Cup.



Mootaz Jounaidi, who plays for Lebanese club Al-Ansar, came off injured in the third minute and was replaced by Zein Tahan, the captain of Lebanese team Al-Safa.



Lebanon captain Hassan Maatouk buried the resulting penalty kick in the back of the net, giving his side the lead at the break.



Lebanon's biggest opportunity came in the 89th minute, when Captain Maatouk, of Lebanese club Nejmeh, set up Tahan, who was one-on-one with the goalkeeper but failed to put the game to bed, as his shot was saved.

...