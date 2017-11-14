Neymar can lead Brazil to World Cup glory, says Roberto Carlos

Brazil are among the favorites for next year's World Cup in Russia and Neymar can lead the South American nation to their sixth title, former winner Roberto Carlos said Tuesday.



The 44-year old former left back, who helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup as well as Copa America titles in 1997 and 1999, also believed that the country has recovered from a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany as the 2014 tournament's hosts.



Carlos, an ambassador for La Liga's Real Madrid, said that Neymar was right to move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain during the close season and believed the talented forward would shine in Russia next year.



The Italians, beaten by Sweden 1-0 on aggregate after Monday's 0-0 draw in Milan, will miss out on the finals for the first time since 1958 .

...