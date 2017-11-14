Spain's La Liga eyes mega TV rights deal

Spain's La Liga president Javier Tebas expects to boost its coffers with a huge new televison rights deal as of 2019-2020 that could be worth 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) per year.



In a wide-ranging presser, Tebas had harsh words not only for Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain, whom he accuses of "financial doping", but also for FIFA and UEFA.



The vocal La Liga president also said he believed Barcelona star Lionel Messi had signed a new contract, although neither the club nor the player have said so.

...