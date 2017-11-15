Ventura defends record despite Italy flop

Gian Piero Ventura defended "one of the best records in 40 years" on Wednesday as he refused to resign as Italy coach despite failing to lead the four-time champions to the World Cup finals.



The 69-year-old is under contract until June 2020 but has not resigned despite a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden that saw Italy miss the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.



Ventura disagreed with the journalist interviewing him that the Azzurri had played "very badly" for the past two years.



Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been touted by the Italian press as the favourite to replace Ventura, as the 58-year-old Italian is free since being sacked by Bayern Munich.

...