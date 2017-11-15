Iwobi inspires Nigeria fightback to stun Argentina

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi scored twice as Nigeria stunned Argentina 4-2 in Krasnodar on Tuesday, while Sergio Aguero was reportedly taken to hospital after fainting in the dressing room.



Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega and Manchester City striker Aguero fired Argentina, playing without the rested Lionel Messi, into a 2-0 lead after 36 minutes.



But Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back on the stroke of half-time before Iwobi netted a second-half brace either side of a goal from Brian Idowu to shock the South Americans.



Banega delivered the opening goal on 28 minutes with a well-struck free-kick after Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was penalised for a handball outside his area.



Iheanacho then found an unmarked Iwobi who equalised from close range on 52 minutes, with Amkar Perm defender Idowu drilling Nigeria into a 3-2 lead moments later.

