After getting Australia to Russia, coach's future uncertain

Ange Postecoglou ensured Australia qualified for the World Cup, yet the coach is not quite sure if he'll make the trip to Russia with them next year.



Recalled captain Mile Jedinak got Australia in front against Honduras with a deflected free kick in the 54th minute, and calmly converted two subsequent penalties to guarantee Australia's place in a fourth consecutive World Cup.



Postecoglou took over as head coach after Australia had qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and his relatively inexperienced squad performed credibly despite not winning a game in a group containing 2010 champion Spain, the Netherlands and Chile.



Postecoglou will take time to debrief with the players and his wife and family, before meeting with Football Federation Australia and deciding whether or not to continue.

...