Peru beats New Zealand, earns final spot in World Cup

As Peru's president promised, the South American country will have its soccer-dedicated holiday on Thursday.



Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 Wednesday night to win a two-leg playoff and earn the 32nd and last spot in the World Cup field in Russia.



After a goalless draw in New Zealand on Saturday, a more vibrant Peru showed up at the Estadio Nacional.



The final draw of the Russia World Cup will be Dec.1 at the Kremlin in Moscow and groups will be formed with one team from each of the four pots.



Guerrero scored six goals for Peru in South American qualifiers.



Peru finished fifth in South American World Cup qualifying.

