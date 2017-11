England's Football Association said Lee Kendall had stepped down despite an investigation concluding no further action needed to be taken against him.



Former England women's head coach Mark Sampson was found to have made racist remarks to players Aluko and Drew Spence in an inquiry that concluded last month.



Last month, the FA apologized to Aluko and Spence, who is mixed-race, after a report by barrister Katharine Newton found Sampson had made discriminatory remarks towards them.

...