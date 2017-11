Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld could be on the sidelines until next year due to a hamstring injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed Thursday.



Alderweireld, 28, sustained the injury in a Champions League game against Real Madrid on Nov.1 and had been expected to return to action sooner.



The Belgium international will sit out Saturday's north London derby at Arsenal and stands to miss a further 11 matches if he does not return before the end of December.

...