Saudi, UAE, Bahrain out of Gulf Cup amid Qatar crisis

Gulf Cup organizers Thursday said Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had "withdrawn" from the Qatar-hosted tournament, amid a deepening political crisis in the region.



Doubts have hung over the Gulf Cup because of a bitter dispute involving Qatar and its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, which threatens to destabilize the region.



If that deadline cannot be met, then the tournament will be cancelled, said the GCFF.



If the Gulf Cup goes ahead on Dec. 22 it will be played between Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait and Yemen.



Usually played every two years, the Gulf Cup was originally meant to be hosted by Kuwait in 2016 but was moved to Qatar because of the FIFA ban.

