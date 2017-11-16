Paraguay judge rules ex-soccer boss Leoz can be extradited

A court in Paraguay ruled Thursday that ex-South American soccer chief Nicolas Leoz could be extradited to face trial in the United States over alleged bribery and money laundering.



However the judge, Humberto Otazu, said his ruling was conditional on a medical board being set up to evaluate the health of 89-year-old Leoz.



His lawyer Ricardo Preda told AFP last week that Leoz is in frail health and receiving round-the-clock nursing care.



Leoz has been fighting extradition since shortly after seven FIFA executives were arrested by Swiss police in June as part of a huge investigation into the world soccer body.

