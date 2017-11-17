Saudi giants seek 'power shift' in Asian football final

Saudi giants Al Hilal will attempt to end years of dominance by East Asian clubs when they take on Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in the two-legged AFC Champions League final from Saturday.



Al Hilal captain and Saudi Arabia defender Osama Hawsawi pointed to West Asia's strong performance in World Cup qualifying.



Al Hilal, unbeaten in this year's competition, have collected six Asian trophies but they are yet to win the Champions League, although they came close in 2014 .



Urawa captain Yuki Abe was part of the team that won the Champions League in 2007, and he said he now wanted to lift the trophy again in honour of coach Takafumi Hori.

...