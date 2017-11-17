Moscow tries to quash World Cup hotel shortage fears

Russian World Cup organizers scrambled Friday to quash fears that Moscow may run out of hotel space nearly half a year before the start of the marquee football competition.



Moscow will host both the opening match and the final at its 81,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium.



Russian 2018 World Cup organising committee confirmed that 60 percent of the rooms available in Moscow had already been reserved by fans.



Organizers said Moscow had space for 177,000 people after building 42 additional hotels in 2011-16 .

...