Chelsea relish trip to hapless West Brom

Chelsea can put an indifferent start to their Premier League title defense further behind them by extending a winning streak at troubled West Bromwich Albion Saturday.



Antonio Conte's side are nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City after just 11 games.



Conte saw his side comprehensively beaten in the Champions League by Roma at the end of last month but the 1-0 Premier League defeat of Manchester United that followed was an indication no permanent damage had been sustained in Italy.



The Baggies have won just twice in 20 Premier League games stretching back to last season and have not tasted victory since winning the opening two games of the current campaign.

