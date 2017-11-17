No Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real: insists Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shrugged off reports of a dressing room rift between captain Sergio Ramos and World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of vital derby clash at Atletico Madrid Saturday.



Both sides from the capital already trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by eight points with Ronaldo complaining earlier this month that the departures of Alvaro Morata, Pepe and James Rodriguez had left Real's squad lacking experience compared to the one that claimed a La Liga and Champions League double last season.



Ramos later described those comments as "opportunistic" and Madrid-based sports daily Marca reported this week on the rising tension between Real's two most decorated players.



However, Zidane resisted labelling Saturday's clash as a must-win for Real's title ambitions.

...