The referee breaking unseen barriers for women in soccer

Having made the breakthrough, the first woman referee in any of Europe's top soccer leagues is asking how long it will take for other countries to follow Germany's example.



Bibiana Steinhaus is savoring her first season among the Bundesliga's 24-member elite group, reward for her performances as a fourth official and for 10 years' work in the second division, but she hopes her success will make other leagues sit up and take notice.



Hertha Berlin offered female fans half-price tickets for her first, a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.



Steinhaus went on to officiate women's games for the German soccer federation from 1999 . She became a FIFA referee in 2005 and the first female referee in German professional football two years later when she earned her place in the second division. Since then, Steinhaus has refereed women's World Cups and European Championships, the gold medal match between the United States and Japan at the 2012 Olympics in London, and she was honored as female referee of the year on six occasions.



Steinhaus doesn't feel lonely as the only female referee in the Bundesliga.

