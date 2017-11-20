Man City must keep their cool despite stellar start: Kompany

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - November 18, 2017 Manchester City's Fabian Delph celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Is the Premier League race over? Not so fast
Invincible Guardiola ripping up the record books
Napoli fear European hangover ahead of Inter clash
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Is the Premier League race over? Not so fast
Invincible Guardiola ripping up the record books
Napoli fear European hangover ahead of Inter clash
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE