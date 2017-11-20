Police urge West Ham fans not to dial 999

Premier League - Watford vs West Ham United - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - November 19, 2017 West Ham United's Mark Noble applauds fans after the match (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)
Five takeaways from this weekend’s English Premier League action
West Ham hands David Moyes another chance in Premier League
Moyes appointment a leap of faith by West Ham owners
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Five takeaways from this weekend’s English Premier League action
West Ham hands David Moyes another chance in Premier League
Moyes appointment a leap of faith by West Ham owners
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE