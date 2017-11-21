Besiktas into knockout stage with Porto draw

Soccer Football - Champions League - Besiktas vs Porto - Vodafone Arena, Istanbul, Turkey - November 21, 2017 Besiktas' Anderson Talisca in action with Porto's Danilo Pereira REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Astros down Yankees, set up World Series clash with Dodgers
Lewandowski helps Poland seal spot in 2018 World Cup
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Astros down Yankees, set up World Series clash with Dodgers
Lewandowski helps Poland seal spot in 2018 World Cup
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE