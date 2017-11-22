Sevilla deny Liverpool with three-goal comeback

Sevilla's Guido Pizarro scored a 93rd-minute equalizer to complete an incredible comeback from three goals down to draw 3-3 against Liverpool Tuesday in a pulsating Champions League Group E clash.



Sadio Mane headed home in between two Roberto Firmino strikes to put Liverpool three goals up within 30 minutes, but Sevilla came back from the dead after the break.



Wissam Ben Yedder netted twice before Pizarro's late equalizer, leaving Liverpool top with nine points, Sevilla second with eight and Spartak Moscow third with six, after they drew 1-1 with Maribor in the group's other game.



Already-qualified Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to beat hosts Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League and secure top spot in Group H with a game to spare.

...